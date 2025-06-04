Federal agent from Twin Cities charged with producing, engaging in child porn acts with girl

A Homeland Security Investigations special agent has been charged with producing child pornography after videos and images of the two engaged in sexual activity were found on her cellphone.
Timothy Ryan Gregg, 51, of Eagan was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with coercing and enticing a minor to take part in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.
According to court documents:
The father of the victim found multiple explicit images and videos on the cellphone, which depicted the 17-year-old girl and an older person engaged in sexual activity. That person was identified as Gregg, who is also a task force officer with the FBI.
The girl told law enforcement that she connected with Gregg on the meet-up app Tinder.
She said they got together at a hotel numerous times from early March until late May, and he “used his ICE/HS email address to make the hotel reservations,” the complaint read.
Gregg made his initial court appearance Wednesday and remains held in the Sherburne County jail without bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will always hold defendants in positions of public trust to account, particularly when they commit crimes against vulnerable children,” said acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson. “I am proud of the swift and decisive action of the FBI and the Rochester Police Department, who responded immediately and worked together to take Gregg safely into custody.”