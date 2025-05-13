Twin Cities Suburbs

Judge orders Minnesota state trooper charged with producing child pornography to remain jailed

Jeremy Plonski, who joined Minnesota State Patrol in 2022, is accused of producing the videos wearing his uniforms.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 9:02PM
The Warren E. Burger Federal Building and United States Courthouse is pictured March 20, 2025, in St. Paul. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A U.S. District judge has ordered a Minnesota state trooper charged federally with producing child pornography to remain jailed ahead of trial.

Jeremy Plonski, 29, of Shakopee, was charged May 1 as part of the FBI’s sweeping Operation Restore Justice investigating child sex abuse. In her ruling filed Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright cited several reasons for the detainment, including Plonski’s own waiver of a detention hearing, that he poses a “serious” flight risk and detention is justified to ensure the safety of the community given the nature of the allegations.

The order calls for Plonski, who’s been held in Sherburne County jail since his arrest, to be committed to the custody of the attorney general for confinement in a corrections facility.

The judge also cited the additional, related, state case brought against Plonski in Scott County District Court that was filed shortly after the federal abuse case opened.

Jeremy Plonski (Sherburne County Jail)

A criminal complaint outlining the local first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge alleges investigators uncovered several videos on a cellphone showing Plonski sexually assaulting an infant girl. In interviews following his arrest, Plonski said he sent the videos of the assault to a person he was in a relationship with on the social media application Kik, the complaint states. Plonski estimated sending “four or five” videos to the person in 2022 then stopped.

If convicted on the federal charge, Plonski faces a minimum of 15 years in prison. His state charges carry a prison sentence between 12-30 years.

The FBI said the alleged abuse cases uncovered during Operation Restore Justice, “underscore the disturbing nature of the crimes,” specifically how Plonski is accused of producing the sexual abuse videos while wearing his uniforms.

Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol, who called the allegations “appalling and indefensible” said Plonski is on leave and an internal investigation is underway. He has been with the State Patrol since 2022.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Judge orders Minnesota state trooper charged with producing child pornography to remain jailed

card image

Jeremy Plonski, who joined Minnesota State Patrol in 2022, is accused of producing the videos wearing his uniforms.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Many more years in prison for K.C.’s ‘Chiefsaholic,’ whose bank robbery spree included Minnesota

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Judge adds years to already long sentence for Twin Cities man who killed cousin with 19 stab wounds

card image