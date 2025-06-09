High Schools

High school golf state tournaments: The fields are filled with champions positioned to repeat

Medalists back for more are Edina’s Torger Ohe and Owatonna’s Carmen Jirele in 3A and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Parker Brock and Dawson-Boyd’s Lindsey Lund in 1A.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 5:00PM
Edina's Torger Ohe is back to defend his Class 3A boys golf championship. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The best are back and looking to add to their résumés.

Four of the six individual golf champions from last year return to the state tournament field ready to defend their crowns. The two-day event will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids (Class 3A), Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan (Class 2A) and Pebble Creek in Becker (Class 1A).

The returning champions are Edina senior Torger Ohe (Class 3A) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley senior Parker Brock (Class 1A) on the boys side, and Owatonna junior Carmen Jirele (Class 3A) and Dawson-Boyd senior Lindsey Lund (Class 1A), a Ms. Minnesota Golf finalist, on the girls side.

Ohe was the Star Tribune’s boys Metro Player of the Year in 2024.

Both Class 2A medalists from 2025 graduated, but two who have won Class 2A are in the field. Cretin-Derham Hall senior Sam Udovich, who has committed to TCU, is among the boys favorites in Class 3A; he won the Class 2A title in 2022, when he was at St. Croix Lutheran. He joins Ohe among the finalists for Mr. Minnesota Golf, presented to the top senior in the state.

The Class 2A champion from 2023, Staples-Motley senior Carter White, has his eyes set on a second title after finishing third last season.

The defending state team champions are Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A), Holy Family (Class 2A) and Fertile-Beltrami (Class 1A) in boys and Maple Grove (Class 3A), Detroit Lakes (Class 2A) and Dawson-Boyd and Fillmore Central (tied in Class 1A) in girls. Maple Grove is a two-time defending state champion.

Ten boys players to watch

Class 3A

Lucas Arntsen, Chanhassen, senior. College plan: Costal Carolina

Chase Birdwell, Spring Lake Park, sophomore. College plan: uncommitted

Joe Honsa, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior. College plan: Minnesota

Torger Ohe, Edina, senior. College plan: Minnesota

Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior. College plan: TCU

Jacob Wilson, Mahtomedi, senior. College plan: South Dakota State

Class 2A

Ian Friederichs, Blake, senior. College plan: North Dakota State

Carter White, Staples-Motley, senior. College plan: North Dakota State

Class 1A

Carson Boe, Lakeview, senior. College plan: uncommitted

Parker Brock, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, senior. College plan: South Dakota State

Boys teams to watch

Class 3A

Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Chanhassen

Cretin-Derham Hall

Maple Grove

Northfield

Class 2A

Blake

Detroit Lakes

Southwest Christian

Class 1A

Legacy Christian

Park Christian

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

Ten girls players to watch

Class 3A

Ava Hanneman, Orono, senior. College plan: Furman

Kieley Hanson, Minnetonka, sophomore. College plan: uncommitted

Carmen Jirele, Owatonna, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Abigail Labrador, St. Michael-Albertville, freshman. College plan: uncommitted

Alyssa Raghuveer, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Selena Wu, Minnetonka, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Class 2A

Genevieve Birkeland, Pequot Lakes, senior. College plan: St. Thomas

Sophie Cook, Hawley, senior. College plan: North Dakota

Class 1A

Lindsey Lund, Dawson-Boyd, senior. College plan: Winona State

Molly Halvorson, Lac qui Parle Valley, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Girls teams to watch

Class 3A

East Ridge

Elk River

Minnetonka

Maple Grove

Wayzata

Class 2A

Detroit Lakes

Holy Family

Minnewaska Area

Class 1A

Dawson-Boyd

Fillmore Central

Park Christian

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

