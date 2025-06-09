The best are back and looking to add to their résumés.
Four of the six individual golf champions from last year return to the state tournament field ready to defend their crowns. The two-day event will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids (Class 3A), Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan (Class 2A) and Pebble Creek in Becker (Class 1A).
The returning champions are Edina senior Torger Ohe (Class 3A) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley senior Parker Brock (Class 1A) on the boys side, and Owatonna junior Carmen Jirele (Class 3A) and Dawson-Boyd senior Lindsey Lund (Class 1A), a Ms. Minnesota Golf finalist, on the girls side.
Ohe was the Star Tribune’s boys Metro Player of the Year in 2024.
Both Class 2A medalists from 2025 graduated, but two who have won Class 2A are in the field. Cretin-Derham Hall senior Sam Udovich, who has committed to TCU, is among the boys favorites in Class 3A; he won the Class 2A title in 2022, when he was at St. Croix Lutheran. He joins Ohe among the finalists for Mr. Minnesota Golf, presented to the top senior in the state.
The Class 2A champion from 2023, Staples-Motley senior Carter White, has his eyes set on a second title after finishing third last season.
The defending state team champions are Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A), Holy Family (Class 2A) and Fertile-Beltrami (Class 1A) in boys and Maple Grove (Class 3A), Detroit Lakes (Class 2A) and Dawson-Boyd and Fillmore Central (tied in Class 1A) in girls. Maple Grove is a two-time defending state champion.
Ten boys players to watch
Class 3A
Lucas Arntsen, Chanhassen, senior. College plan: Costal Carolina