Both Class 2A medalists from 2025 graduated, but two who have won Class 2A are in the field. Cretin-Derham Hall senior Sam Udovich, who has committed to TCU, is among the boys favorites in Class 3A; he won the Class 2A title in 2022, when he was at St. Croix Lutheran. He joins Ohe among the finalists for Mr. Minnesota Golf, presented to the top senior in the state.