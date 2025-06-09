10 boys players to watch
Cooper Anderson
Edina, senior midfielder. College plan: Providence
A 6-4 pure playmaker at offensive midfield, Anderson holds Edina’s all-time points record.
Kaden Baron
East Ridge, junior attack. College plan: Air Force
Baron boasts one of Minnesota’s most potent shots when he gets hands-free, and the lefty is equally dangerous as a feeder.
Cole Langevin
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, senior defender. College plan: Hofstra
An elite takeaway defenseman, Langevin will be critical to the Red Knights’ push for a repeat state title.
Brady Marcus
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, junior long-stick midfielder. College plan: Le Moyne
Marcus is a game-wrecker between the restraining lines with high-end quickness and tremendous defensive versatility.