Boys and girls lacrosse state tournaments: Predictions and players to watch

Meet 10 boys and 10 girls likely to make a difference this week, and see who the Star Tribune’s lacrosse writer predicts will win.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 8:00PM
East Ridge attack Kaden Baron (8), shown during a game against Eden Prairie in the East vs. West Showdown in April, is among the players to keep an eye on at state. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10 boys players to watch

Cooper Anderson

Edina, senior midfielder. College plan: Providence

A 6-4 pure playmaker at offensive midfield, Anderson holds Edina’s all-time points record.

Kaden Baron

East Ridge, junior attack. College plan: Air Force

Baron boasts one of Minnesota’s most potent shots when he gets hands-free, and the lefty is equally dangerous as a feeder.

Cole Langevin

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, senior defender. College plan: Hofstra

An elite takeaway defenseman, Langevin will be critical to the Red Knights’ push for a repeat state title.

Brady Marcus

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, junior long-stick midfielder. College plan: Le Moyne

Marcus is a game-wrecker between the restraining lines with high-end quickness and tremendous defensive versatility.

Gabe Miller

Minnetonka, senior attack. College plan: Rockhurst

Miller has 74 goals and 36 assists in 16 games and has scored multiple points in all but one game this season.

Casey Mork

Stillwater, junior goalkeeper. College plan: Le Moyne

Mork has worn the mantle as the state’s top goalie all season, saving over 60% of shots faced and backstopping an undefeated Ponies squad.

Blake Piscitiello

Lakeville North, senior attack. College plan: New Jersey Institute of Technology

Minnesota’s all-time leading goal scorer forms half of the state’s most prolific attacking duo.

Carson Piscitiello

Lakeville North, senior attack. College plan: New Jersey Institute of Technology

The other half? Minnesota’s all-time leading assister has connected with his twin brother for countless scores in the clutch.

Quinton Restrepo

Minnetonka, junior defender and long-stick midfielder. College plan: undecided

Restrepo seldom misses a step on the defensive end, and he has a knack for collecting pivotal ground balls.

Drew Stocco

Edina, senior attack. College plan: St. Joseph’s

Stocco excels as a dodger and is one of the craftiest attackmen competing in the state tournament.

Boys predictions

Boys bracket: Click here

In the quarterfinals: Edina as a No. 1 seed should handle No. 8 Blake. Lakeville North has the experience and firepower to upset Minnetonka in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup. No. 3 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s defensive strength should be enough to get past No. 6 seed East Ridge. No. 2 Stillwater will continue its undefeated run against No. 7 Moorhead.

In the semifinals: Edina’s attacking depth and top-five defense should be enough to knock off Lakeville North. It’s tough to pick against the defending state champion, but Stillwater is on a mission this season and will defeat Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The champion: Edina wins its first state championship behind a star-studded senior class.

10 girls players to watch

Madi Brinkman

Park of Cottage Grove, senior midfielder. College plan: Missouri Western

Brinkman is a key contributor for the undefeated Wolfpack, having amassed 53 goals, 15 assists, 30 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers and 81 draw controls this season.

Dylan Collins

Orono, junior midfielder. College plan: Furman

The Spartans have reached the state tournament for the first time, and Collins’ two-way presence (86 points, 53 caused turnovers) is a large reason why.

Ryley Dunn

Maple Grove, junior midfielder. College plan: Austin Peay

Dunn, who committed to an upstart Division I program in Tennessee, paces a multifaceted Crimson attack.

Charlotte Fannin

Lakeville South, senior attack. College plan: Colorado-Colorado Springs

Minnesota’s leading scorer with 122 points in 16 games, Fannin can trigger an avalanche of goals and assists at a moment’s notice.

Abby Grove

Prior Lake, senior midfielder. College plan: Rutgers

The two-sport star’s command of the draw circle and ability to score have the Lakers on the precipice of their first state title since 2021.

Lauryn Knutson

Prior Lake, senior attack. College plan: Wingate

A gifted feeder, Knutson quarterbacks an attack averaging 17 goals per game.

Ella Mills

Lakeville South, senior attack. College plan: Colorado-Colorado Springs

Mills has hit her scoring stride at an opportune time, recording 20 goals in her past three games.

Layla Nick

Orono, sophomore midfielder. College plan: undecided

A dynamic, ambidextrous scorer who excels on the backcheck, Nick has spearheaded the Spartans’ 13-game winning streak.

Jacky Richert

Stillwater, sophomore goalkeeper. College plan: undecided

Richert has saved 61.4% of shots she’s faced and concedes just four goals per game.

Madeline Sazama

Prior Lake, senior defender. College plan: Grand Valley State

The Lakers’ defensive cornerstone has an impact that transcends any stat sheet.

Girls predictions

Girls backet: Click here

In the quarterfinals: No. 1 seed Prior Lake should overpower No. 8 seed Chisago Lakes. No. 4 Orono vs. No. 5 Lakeville South is a phenomenal matchup, and the Spartans won’t be satisfied with merely making their first tournament. No. 3 Stillwater’s stingy defense should keep No. 6 Maple Grove at bay. No. 2 Park has all the tools to handle No. 7 Elk River/Zimmerman.

In the semifinals: Prior Lake will return to the title game with a victory over an upset-hungry Orono squad. Stillwater will avenge a May loss to Park and book a rematch with the Lakers.

The champion: Prior Lake is primed to conclude an undefeated season with a championship win over Stillwater.

about the writer

Jake Epstein

Intern

Jake Epstein is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See Moreicon

