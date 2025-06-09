White House budget request slashes funding for tribal colleges and universities

In President Donald Trump’s budget request, he’s proposing slashing funding for tribal colleges and universities, including eliminating support for the country’s only federally funded college for contemporary Native American arts.
If the budget is approved by Congress, beginning in October, the more than $13 million in annual appropriations for the Institute for American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, would be reduced to zero. It would be the first time in nearly 40 years that the congressionally chartered school would not receive federal support, said Robert Martin, the school’s president.
‘’You can’t wipe out 63 years of our history and what we’ve accomplished with one budget,’’ Martin said on Friday. ‘’I just can’t understand or comprehend why they would do something like this.’’
The college, founded in 1962, has provided affordable education to thousands of Native artists and culture bearers, including U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo, painter T.C. Cannon and bestselling novelist Tommy Orange. It’s the only four-year degree fine arts institution in the world devoted to contemporary Native American and Alaskan Native arts, according to its website.
Martin said he has spoken with members of Congress from both major political parties who have assured him they’ll work to keep the institute’s budget level for the next fiscal year, but he worries the morale of students and staff will be affected. Martin said he also spoke with staff in the office of U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, a member of the Chickasaw Nation and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Cole, a Republican and former member of IAIA’s board of trustees and a longtime advocate in Congress for funding that supports tribal citizens, was unavailable for comment.
Breana Brave Heart, a junior studying arts and business, said the proposal shocked her and made her wonder: ‘’Will I be able to continue my education at IAIA with these budget cuts?’’ Brave Heart said she started organizing with other students to contact members of Congress. ‘’IAIA is under attack," she said, “and I need other students to know this.’’
Martin said that amid the Republican Trump administration’s crackdown on federal policies and funding that support diversity, equity and inclusion, trust responsibilities and treaty rights owed to tribal nations have also come under attack.
‘’It’s a problem for us and many other organizations when you’ve got that DEI initiative which really is not applicable to us, because we’re not a racial category, we’re a political status as a result of the treaties," he said. ‘’We’re easily identified as what this administration might refer to as a ‘woke’.’’