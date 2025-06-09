RFK Jr. ousts entire CDC vaccine advisory committee

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday removed every member of a scientific committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to use vaccines and pledged to replace them with his own picks.
Major physicians groups criticized the move to oust all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Kennedy, who was one of the nation's leading anti-vaccine activists before becoming the nation's top health official, has not said who he would appoint to the panel, but said it would convene in just two weeks in Atlanta.
Although it's typically not viewed as a partisan board, the Biden administration had installed the entire committee.
''Without removing the current members, the current Trump administration would not have been able to appoint a majority of new members until 2028,'' Kennedy wrote. ''A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science. ''
Kennedy, in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, said the committee members had too many conflicts of interest. Committee members routinely disclose any possible conflicts at the start of public meetings.
Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, called Kennedy's mass ouster "a coup.''
''It's not how democracies work. It's not good for the health of the nation,'' Benjamin told The Associated Press.