Union workers at Mayo Clinic Methodist in Rochester approve new contract

ROCHESTER - Two months after voting for the right to strike, union workers at Mayo Clinic Methodist campus in Rochester approved a new three-year contract.
The vote was unanimous among the 600 SEIU health care workers.
Mayo Clinic officials said in a statement late Friday that they were pleased to have concluded negotiations with members, which include sterile-processing technicians, patient escorts, surgical techs and maintenance workers among others.
“The agreement aligns with key elements of the SEIU contract at Saint Marys and how Mayo Clinic adjusted nonunion wages over the last few years,” officials said.
An arbitrator ruled earlier this year in favor of several key union requests in negotiations at nearby Saint Marys Hospital, though Mayo Clinic officials said the contract wins largely mirrored Mayo wage proposals. That contract set minimum pay for workers at least $20 across the board, with increases over the next three years that bring people to almost $22 per hour at minimum.
The contract at Mayo Clinic Methodist brings an end to the latest round of bargaining, which saw workers march over the past year for better pay, less overtime and more protections from burnout.
Union workers say bargaining with Mayo leadership has become more difficult over the past decade, as Mayo has offered raises that haven’t kept up with cost-of-living increases while the medical giant has struggled with staffing problems.
Mayo officials have in the past defended the Rochester hospital’s medical record, emphasizing its reputation as a prominent health care center. A state report last year on preventable errors in hospitals across Minnesota showed Mayo Clinic’s number of errors decreased in the last 12-month period surveyed ending in October 2023 — 53 in the most recent report compared to 63 events from October 2021 to October 2022.