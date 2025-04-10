Second Mayo Clinic union in Rochester votes for right to strike

A second health care union unit in Rochester has voted for the right to strike in future contract negotiations with Mayo Clinic.
SEIU officials announced Thursday that 87% of frontline health care workers at Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus supported the ability to strike in future contract negotiations, citing an increasingly frustrating bargaining process with Mayo leadership.
“We are not the ones that are ramping things up,” said Hallie Wallace, a local SEIU negotiator. “It’s the changes in the way that Mayo Clinic is running their hospital and treating their employees over the last 10 years that has been a huge attack on the people who work here.”
Union members, including sterile-processing technicians, patient escorts, surgical techs and maintenance workers among others at Mayo Methodist are in the middle of bargaining for a new three-year contract. This week’s vote doesn’t apply to current bargaining talks, which include an arbitration agreement, but would kick in during the next round of negotiations.
The unit of about 600 or so workers successfully negotiated a one-year deal last year that saw most workers get at least $20 per hour.
That one-year deal ran out in January; workers are seeking to get remaining members to that $20 hourly threshold as well as subsequent wage increases.
A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said in a statement that the medical center “continues to be committed to supporting our staff and reaching a mutually beneficial agreement through the bargaining process.”
Whether Mayo Methodist workers accomplish that will likely depend on Mayo’s negotiations with another union at nearby St. Marys Hospital in downtown Rochester. St. Marys workers have bargained with Mayo for more than a year; the two sides entered into arbitration last September and union officials expect a decision next week.