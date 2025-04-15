Rochester

Arbitration gives union health care workers in Rochester big wage wins, overtime caps

The ruling comes more than a year after SEIU workers began negotiating their latest contract with Mayo Clinic.

By Trey Mewes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 8:48PM
Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Health care union workers at St. Marys Hospital in the Rochester area are celebrating after they made significant contract gains with Mayo Clinic over the weekend.

SEIU Healthcare announced that a three-person arbitration board ruled union workers at St. Marys, which include certified technicians, personal care attendants, patient escorts and maintenance workers among others, will get at least $20 per hour with increases over the next three years that bring people to almost $22 per hour at minimum.

The new agreement also includes retro pay backdated to April 2024 and a cap on mandatory overtime to 18 hours.

“These wage increases are some of the biggest we’ve ever seen, and the back pay is going to be amazing for so many people,” said Kirsten Schulz, a personal care attendant at Mayo.

Union workers at St. Marys were locked in negotiations with Mayo Clinic for more than a year, turning to arbitration last fall. Union members say this was the first time they had to find a mediator for their agreement.

The new agreement will likely influence other union contracts with Mayo, including current negotiations between union workers at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Methodist Campus and Mayo leadership. Mayo Methodist workers’ contracts expired in January of this year after a one-year deal was struck that gave most union members there a similar $20 per hour minimum wage.

Union workers say bargaining with Mayo leadership has become more difficult over the past decade, as Mayo has offered raises that haven’t kept up with cost-of-living increases while the medical giant has struggled with staffing issues.

Many workers say they’ve taken on too much overtime and feel overworked in some departments, leading to concerns over patient care and worker burnout.

A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said in a statement that the medical center “continues to be committed to supporting our staff and reaching a mutually beneficial agreement through the bargaining process.”

Mayo officials have in the past defended the Rochester hospital’s medical record, emphasizing its reputation as a prominent health care center. A state report last year on preventable errors in hospitals across Minnesota showed Mayo Clinic’s number of errors decreased in the last 12-month period surveyed ending in October 2023 — 53 events in the most recent report compared to 63 events from October 2021 to October 2022.

Trey Mewes

Rochester reporter

Trey Mewes is a reporter based in Rochester for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the Rochester Now newsletter.

