Seattle reunites Bilka with Knight in PWHL expansion draft; Vancouver opens by adding Ottawa D Bell

Forward Hannah Bilka was reunited in Seattle with former Boston Fleet captain Hilary Knight in the PWHL's expansion draft Monday night.
Seattle and fellow league newcomer Vancouver took distinct approaches in continuing to build their respective identities during the seven-round draft.
Seattle general manager Meghan Turner split her picks in selecting three forwards and four defensemen. Meanwhile, Vancouver GM Cara Gardner Morey chose five forwards and two defensemen, starting with the opening selection of Ottawa blueliner Ashton Bell.
The expansion draft followed the PWHL's five-day exclusive signing period in which both teams signed their allowed maximum of five players.
The order of selection was determined by a ball drawing, with Vancouver winning and Gardner Morey choosing to select Bell first. Seattle then had the next two picks in choosing Ottawa defenseman Aneta Tejralova and then Bilka.
Each team then followed with two selections apiece, with Seattle getting the 14th and final pick.
Seattle focused on adding offensive forwards to join the already signed trio of Knight, Alex Carpenter and Danielle Serdachny.
Aside from Bilka, Boston's first pick in the 2024 draft, Seattle drafted New York forward Jessie Eldridge, who finished tied for fifth in the league with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) last season, and Toronto forward Julia Gosling, the Sceptres first-round pick in last year's draft.