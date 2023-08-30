More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Fan's guide to Gophers football season opener: New rules, new foods
The Gophers football team opens a new season Thursday vs. Nebraska (7 p.m.), and the festivities start hours earlier.
Twins
Wednesday's Twins-Guardians recap
Cleveland's comeback win marked the first time this season the Twins lost when leading after eight innings.
www.startribune.com
Grupo de Danzas Colombianas MN perform
The group, dedicated to performances of Colombian folklore, danced and sang at the Minnesota State Fair.
Gophers
Three story lines, two matchups, one stat: Predicting U vs. Nebraska
Randy Johnson makes his pick as Nebraska will be breaking in a new coach (Matt Rhule) and new quarterback (Jeff Sims) in Thursday night's sold-out season opener against the Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Minneapolis
ATF: Firearm that wounded Minneapolis police officer linked to five other Twin Cities shootings this summer
Frederick Leon Davis, the 19-year-old charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Officer Jacob Spies, now faces federal charges of unlawfully possessing a machine gun.