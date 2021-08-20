DULUTH — The Greenwood Fire in Superior National Forest grew to nearly 7.5 square miles overnight.

The more than 250 crew members working the fire face critical weather, with a storm front tonight that could bring high winds, lightning and rain, said Joanna Gilkeson, a public information officer for the Forest.

At 4,734 acres the fire remains out of control, but still no cabins or other buildings have been lost, she said, as the fire burns its way toward County Hwy. 2 in rural Lake County.

The fire, caused by lightning, was reported Sunday about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minn. Since then, the Lake County Sheriff's Office has evacuated 90 residences and notified 40 more notified they could be next as the fire moves closer to homes and cabins on its western side. Roads, campgrounds and recreational areas have been closed and a Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center established. Go to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7805 for more information on the fire.