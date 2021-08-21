Thunderstorms were moving east across much of Minnesota Friday night, generating at least one tornado in the central part of the state.

Weather spotters recorded a cone tornado near Belgrade, in Stearns County, in early evening. Branches and trees were down in the area, but no injuries or severe damage were immediately reported.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for a large vertical stripe of Minnesota extending from Worthington, near the Iowa border, north to Brainerd and beyond, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Storms were moving eastward, including toward the Twin Cities metro area, but expected to lose intensity as they did so. By 8 p.m., light rain was reported in the western metro. No severe weather is expected in the metro area, forecasters said.

The metro area could receive a quarter to a half-inch of rain before 2 a.m., the NWS said, a far cry from what it could use as drought conditions continue. The overnight low will be 66.

Sunny skies will return to the Twin Cities on Saturday, with a high near 73 and west winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, the NWS said. That'll bring an end to the steamy, hot streak of the past week.

Showers and thunderstorms may return Sunday evening, the NWS said.