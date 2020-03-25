We're trying to be alone together as best we can right now, and tonight the Star Tribune sports staff is holding a Virtual Happy Hour during which we're going to draft our favorite sports movies.

You can follow along in real time and weigh in on our selections.

First pick is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The end result will be a list of 40 or so sports movies -- from the epic to the obscure -- that our reporters and editors think you should watch as you're waiting for the real games to resume.

Our pickers are scheduled to include baseball writer La Velle E. Neal III, Gophers football writer Megan Ryan, NBA writer Chris Hine and others.

We hope you'll join us here as we endeavor to be #AloneTogether: