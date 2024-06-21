DULUTH – After a significant downpour in northeast Minnesota on Tuesday, a wet Saturday is predicted along the North Shore. Rain may affect the start times of Grandma's Marathon and the accompanying Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, say race officials.

If race-day changes are needed, runners will be notified electronically by 3 a.m., Saturday, Grandma's spokesman Zach Schneider said Friday. He said it's likely the morning will be wet, but is hoping the races will be held. Grandma's Marathon has never been canceled.

Former wheelchair winners Aaron Pike, Susannah Scaroni and Jenna Fesemyer have withdrawn from the marathon because of the rain forecast.

When the 2023 Twin Cities Marathon was canceled Oct. 1 because of heat, the governing nonprofit organization, Twin Cities in Motion, took more than two weeks in deciding to issue full registration fee refunds.

Grandma's Marathon has since reviewed its protocol: "We did spend much of the year revisiting our emergency operations plan, and we feel confident in that preparation. Nothing's changed with our refund policy — no refunds has always been the policy and will remain the policy for this year's race," Schneider said.