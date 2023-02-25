Grace Zumwinkle scored the first two goals and had an assist on the third as the No. 4 Gophers women's hockey team routed St. Thomas 7-0 on Friday night at Ridder Arena in the opening game of their best-of-three, first round WCHA playoff series.

Zumwinkle, a fifth-year senior, has 24 goals this season and 108 in her career. Teammate Taylor Heise also had two goals, giving her a team-high 27.

The Gophers (26-5-3) scored early, late and in the middle of the opening period to take a 3-0 lead. Zumwinkle got her first goal at 1 minute, 4 seconds and her second at 12:58 on her only two shots on net that period.

On the first goal Abbey Murphy was stopped on a rush up to the net, but Zumwinkle tapped in the rebound and her ninth game-winning goal of the season. On Zumwinkle's next goal she was by the net, screening goalie Saskia Maurer, when she used her stick to re-direct a shot.

Two of the Gophers' other big scorers had their next two goals.

With eight seconds left in the period, Murphy made it 3-0 on a power-play goal from the top of the right circle. It was her 25th goal.

That lead soon grew to 4-0 when Heise made a nifty move over a Tommies player and skated in alone on Maurer in the first minute of the second.

Peyton Hemp's 15th goal increased the lead to 5-0 with just under four minutes in the middle period.

Madeline Wethington and Heise had the Gophers' two goals in the final period.

Skyler Vetter made 14 saves for the victory; Saskia Maurer had 33 saves and Maggie Malecha 10 for the Tommies (8-26) who lost their third straight to Minnesota.

Last weekend when the regular season ended, the Gophers swept host St. Thomas 2-1 in overtime and 4-2. Close games there.

For the playoffs, though, Zumwinkle and her teammates revved up to a higher gear.