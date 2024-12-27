Governors in early Minnesota had pardon power — and they used it

In those days, any convict with just a little help on the outside could get his or her case reviewed by the governor and have a chance at clemency. Their friends and family could support them by organizing the pardon effort. By contrast, clemency today is next to impossible for those in Minnesota prisons. It is restricted now by law and disfavored by our Board of Pardons. There is almost nothing family and friends can do to help. If our 19th-century forebears were to return and examine the criminal justice system of today, they would probably be appalled by our long sentences and the lack of opportunity for mercy.