More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Duluth
St. Paul ultramarathoner cruises to fastest known time on Superior Hiking Trail
Alan Chapman finished the 300-mile route in 5 days, 14 hours, 12 minutes without any outside support.
Twins
Brewers score twice in 10th off Duran, slip past Twins 8-7
Brice Turang's infield single drove in the winning run with two outs as Milwaukee overcame a three-run deficit and swept the two-game series.
Outdoors
Groundwork to start on connecting favored state park to an original rail trail
Years in planning, a tunnel and trail build is the first phase to connect Itasca State Park to the Heartland State Trail in Park Rapids.
Politics
Justice Natalie Hudson will be first Black chief of Minnesota Supreme Court
Gov. Walz also named his former general counsel Karl Procaccini to the state's highest bench Wednesday.
www.startribune.com
Gov. Tim Walz announces State Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson will be the new chief justice
In this role, Hudson will be the first person of color to lead the Minnesota Supreme Court. It was also announced that Karl Procaccini will be an associate justice to fill her vacancy.