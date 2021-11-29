The Gophers wrestling program, which began in 1920, reached a milestone on Sunday afternoon.

No. 12 Minnesota became only the fifth college team to win 1,000 dual meets by beating South Dakota State 27-13 at Maturi Pavilion.

It was the Gophers' eighth win in a row over the Jackrabbits and gave the Minnesota program an overall record of 1,000-472-22.

The other programs with 1,000 wins are Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oregon State and Iowa.

The Gophers' Gable Steveson, the nation's No. 1 heavyweight, had a third-period technical fall over A.J. Nevills, a match which ended with 1:27 left after a near fall made the score 22-6.

Four other Minnesota wrestlers won by major decisions in this order: Isaiah Salazar at 184 pounds (10-1), Patrick McKee at 125 (13-1), Jake Gliva at 133 (10-2) and Brayton Lee at 157 (13-5).

South Dakota State (1-1) took an early 9-0 lead when Tanner Cook got a pin at 165 and Caleb Vos won on a 6-1 decision at 174, but the Gophers (1-1) won the next five matches to build a 20-9 lead.

3 Beavers honored

Three Bemidji State women's soccer players were recently named to All-Central Region teams by the Division II Conference Commissioners' Association.

Halle Peterson, a defender, and Alyssa Stumbaugh, a goalkeeper, made the first team; leading scorer Sara Wendt made the second team.

The Beavers (19-1-3), who have set a program record for victories in one season, will play Central Missouri (19-3-1) at 10 a.m. Friday in Allendale, Mich., in the third round of the NCAA Division II tournament.