The number 13 isn't unlucky for the Gophers women's hockey team.

The nation's No. 1-ranked team as of this week routed Bemidji State 7-0 on Friday night at Ridder Arena for its 13th straight victory over the Beavers. Minnesota broke the game open with four goals in 6½-minute stretch in the middle of the third period.

The Gophers (21-7-1, 16-6-1 WCHA) scored first in a game for the 23rd time this season. Freshman Peyton Hemp got the goal, her 10th of the season, at 1:23. Teammate Abigail Boreen, a senior, made it 2-0 with her 16th goal at 1:34 left on the clock.

And that's how the opening period ended — a good sign. Minnesota came into this series 16-0-1 when leading after the first.

Sophomore Audrey Wethington's goal midway through the second increased the lead to 3-0. It was her seventh goal. Taylor Heise got her second assist of the game on the play, giving her 48 points this season.

Catie Skaja started the scoring flurry in the final period with a power-play goal at 7:07. Then it was Amy Potomak, Hemp again and Savannah Norcross all finding the net.

Lauren Bench, a graduate student who played three seasons for the Beavers before transferring in 2020-21, made 26 saves for the victory; Kerigan Dowhy stopped 43 shots — 18 in the second period — for the Beavers (10-14-3, 7-14-2).