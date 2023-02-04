Something had to give. When the third-ranked Gophers faced No. 1 Ohio State at Ridder Arena on Friday, the Buckeyes brought a 10-game winning streak, while the Gophers had won 12 in a row.

The Gophers emerged with their streak intact, defeating Ohio State 4-2 in a fast-paced, fierce contest between the top two teams in the WCHA. Abbey Murphy scored two goals and Taylor Heise contributed three assists to keep the Gophers undefeated at Ridder Arena, where they have won all 13 games this season.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead on Peyton Hemp's goal at 14 minutes, 32 seconds of the first period, as Hemp connected on a perfect pass by Josefin Bouveng. They expanded the margin to 3-0 on second-period goals by Abigail Boreen and Murphy, with Murphy's coming on a power play.

Ohio State rallied with Gabby Rosenthal's goal at 12:36 of the second and Jenn Gardiner's power-play score at 16 seconds of the third. Murphy added a goal with 6:14 remaining.

The victory put the Gophers (23-3-2, 20-1-2 WCHA) five points ahead of Ohio State in the WCHA standings. The Buckeyes (24-3-2, 19-3-1) have not beaten the Gophers this season, with two losses and a tie in the series.

The game matched the top two offenses in the nation. The Gophers entered the weekend leading the NCAA with 4.96 goals per game, followed by the Buckeyes' 4.50.

Both showed off their chops in an action-packed first period. The Buckeyes got the upper hand early, outshooting the Gophers 5-1 in the game's first five minutes. Vetter held steady, and as the period progressed, her teammates took control.

The Gophers outshot Ohio State 13-4 through the remainder of the period, taking a 1-0 lead on Hemp's goal. Hemp nearly scored with about six minutes left, firing a puck from the top of the left circle that glanced off Kirk's glove and trickled just beyond the goal post. She didn't miss on her next try.

With the Gophers on the attack, Bouveng collected the puck in the left circle as Hemp closed in from the opposite side. Hemp slipped behind Ohio State's Sloane Matthews, and Bouveng delivered a perfectly timed pass for the first goal of the game.

That gave the Gophers some extra jump, which carried through to the second period. It took only 49 seconds for them to expand the lead to 2-0 on another stellar play.

This time, Heise provided the setup. With the puck on her stick, at the goal line to the left of the net, she spotted Boreen open on the back door — and fired a dart of a pass that Boreen converted into her 14th goal in the past 13 games.

Over the next five minutes, the Gophers handed the Buckeyes a pair of power plays. Their defense preserved their two-goal lead. They hunkered down in front of Vetter to hold Ohio State without a shot on goal on its power plays, and during four-on-four play after a Buckeyes penalty, Vetter blocked a pair of point-blank chances.

Once the penalty on the Gophers' Madison Kaiser expired, her team had 1:08 on the power play. Murphy made it count with a fancy move. She collected the puck in the neutral zone, skated over the blue line near the right boards, deked around the Buckeyes' Makenna Webster and finished it off with her 19th goal of the season at 8:44.

The Buckeyes began to find their footing later in the period. After a couple more brilliant stops from Vetter, Ohio State finally got past her at 12:36 of the second with a goal that survived a video review.

Rosenthal pounced on a puck that sprang off the end boards and tucked it in as the net came off its moorings. The replay showed the puck crossed the goal line as the net came off, and officials declared it valid.

Ohio State made it 3-2 on a power play in the opening minute of the third period. After the Gophers' Madeline Wethington was called for slashing at the end of the second, the Buckeyes started the third with the advantage, and Gardiner scored an unassisted goal just 16 seconds in.

Murphy scored her second goal at 13:46 of the third, assisted by Heise.