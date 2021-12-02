More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
Twins
Lengthy, lucrative process demonstrates loyalty between Buxton, Twins
Center fielder Byron Buxton might have earned millions more as a free agent after next season than the $100M contract for which he signed, but he and his family preferred to remain with the franchise.
Twins
Reusse: Buxton's hitting theory goes against MLB's lethargic pace, diluted playoffs
Byron Buxton uttering "see the ball, hit the ball" was music to my ears at the Twins news conference Wednesday. Baseball badly needs more of the center fielder's approach, and soon.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball falls to unbeaten North Carolina in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
The Tar Heels entered the game as the second-ranked team in the nation in field-goal defense.
Wild
Wild's scoring is up — with added depth putting team among NHL's most offensive
For the last season-plus, the Wild has boasted one of the most productive lineups in the NHL — a surge that is now being helped by the team's scoring balance.
Twins
Buxton's biggest goal after signing Twins deal: 'Win as many rings as I can'
The Twins formally announced the signing of their center fielder to a 7-year, $100 million deal. "This is a special place for me. This is a special place for my family," Byron Buxton said.