GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

7:45 p.m., Wednesday vs. Rutgers at Target Center in Big Ten women's basketball tournament

Streaming; Radio: Peacock; 96.7 FM

...

Kent Youngblood's preview

Opening bell: The 11th-seeded Gophers (15-14, 5-13 Big Ten) play 14th-seeded Rutgers (8-23, 2-16) in the Big Ten women's basketball tournament, with the winner advancing to play Michigan on Thursday. The Minnesota game will start 25 minutes after the 5:30 p.m. Northwestern-Purdue game has ended. Rutgers won its only game against the Gophers on Feb. 13 this season by eight points, one of the Scarlet Knights' two conference victories. Since that game, Rutgers has gone 0-4, losing by an average of 18.5 points. ... The Gophers, meanwhile, have lost four straight by an average of 33.5 points and are coming off a 90-34 loss at Penn State that is tied for the second-biggest margin of defeat in program history. Minnesota has allowed 51 three-pointers during their four-game losing streak.

Watch her: Gophers freshman Grace Grocholski hit a career-high seven three-pointers (going 7-for-12) in the loss to Rutgers. But during the four-game losing streak, Grocholski is 9-for-29 on threes. Freshman guard Brynn Senden had a career-high 10 off the bench at Penn State. After scoring in double figures in eight of 13 games, Mallory Heyer has failed to score in the last two. Sophomore guard Mya Petticord had a season-high 25 points in Rutgers' victory over the Gophers on Feb. 13, making four of seven threes. Forward Destiny Adams (15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds) is also averaging in double figures.

Forecast: A Gophers victory would guarantee a winning record for the season and, perhaps, take some sting out of Sunday's loss at Penn State. But the shots have to start falling, and the defense has to step up.

