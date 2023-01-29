Tap the bookmark to save this article.

In the middle of their most challenging stretch of the Big Ten season, the Gophers women's basketball team's offense continues to struggle mightily.

The latest example: Sunday's 77-41 loss to 13th-ranked Michigan.

After setting a season low in points scored in a loss to Purdue last week, the Gophers posted their lowest total in 4½ seasons under coach Lindsay Whalen.

For the second game in a row the Gophers struggled to make shots, going 18-for-59 (30.5%). Again turnovers (21) were a problem, turned into 21 points by Michigan (16-5 overall, 7-4 in the Big Ten), which broke a two-game losing streak.

The Gophers were down eight after a quarter, by 11 at the half, and then they were out-scored 27-7 in the third quarter as the Wolverines blew open the game. The Gophers shot 3-for-15 with six turnovers in the quarter.

Leila Phelia scored a game-high 22 points for Michigan. Leigna Brown had 20. Michigan out-scored the Gophers 13-2 on second-chance points, 17-2 on bench points, 13-3 on free throws made.

Rose Micheaux had 15 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota. Amaya Battle scored 10.