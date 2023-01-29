In the middle of their most challenging stretch of the Big Ten season, the Gophers women's basketball team's offense continues to struggle mightily.
The latest example: Sunday's 77-41 loss to 13th-ranked Michigan.
After setting a season low in points scored in a loss to Purdue last week, the Gophers posted their lowest total in 4½ seasons under coach Lindsay Whalen.
For the second game in a row the Gophers struggled to make shots, going 18-for-59 (30.5%). Again turnovers (21) were a problem, turned into 21 points by Michigan (16-5 overall, 7-4 in the Big Ten), which broke a two-game losing streak.
The Gophers were down eight after a quarter, by 11 at the half, and then they were out-scored 27-7 in the third quarter as the Wolverines blew open the game. The Gophers shot 3-for-15 with six turnovers in the quarter.
Leila Phelia scored a game-high 22 points for Michigan. Leigna Brown had 20. Michigan out-scored the Gophers 13-2 on second-chance points, 17-2 on bench points, 13-3 on free throws made.
Rose Micheaux had 15 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota. Amaya Battle scored 10.