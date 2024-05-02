MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Thursday and swept their three-game series.

The Marlins got two of their three victories in the series in 10 innings. They earned a 7-6 win in the opener on Monday.

Sánchez's two-out opposite-field line drive to left off reliever Jalen Beeks scored automatic runner Luis Arraez from second.

Justin Lawrence (1-2) struck out Bryan De La Cruz before Beeks retired Jazz Chisholm Jr. on fly out to center and walked Josh Bell.

Arraez had two hits and Bell homered, while Miami starter Edward Cabrera and five relievers struck out 16. Burch Smith (1-0) pitched the 10th.

The Rockies lost their fifth straight and are the first team since 1900 to have trailed at one point in each of their first 31 games.

Cabrera was lifted with no outs in the fifth after his fourth walk loaded the bases. Cabrera gave up four runs and three hits.

Nick Fortes' RBI single in the fourth gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead before the Rockies tied it in the fifth, when Jake Cave scored from third on a double play groundout by Ezequiel Tovar.

Colorado erased a two-run deficit with Jacob Stallings' three-run homer in the second. Stallings drove a changeup from Cabrera over the wall in left for his first homer of the season.

Miami tied it at 3-all on Bell's solo blast in the third.

Chisholm Jr.'s RBI single and Sánchez's sacrifice fly against Rockies starter Peter Lambert put the Marlins ahead 2-0 in the first.

Lambert allowed four runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Left-hander Jesus Luzardo (left elbow tightness) threw a bullpen session Thursday. ... Left-hander Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) completed five scoreless innings of one-hit ball in a rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, while infielder Jake Burger (muscle strain) went 1-for-4 in a similar rehab appearance with Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Right-hander RHP Cal Quantrill (0-3, 5.34) will start the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Friday. Left-hander Martin Perez (1-1, 2.86) will start for the Pirates.

Marlins: Have not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game series at Oakland on Friday. The A's will go with left-hander JP Sears (1-2, 4.64).

