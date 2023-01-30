Five to forget
Worst losses of the Lindsay Whalen era (2018-present):
Date Result Deficit
Jan. 20, 2022, 105-49 vs. Iowa, 56 points
March 1, 2020, 99-44 vs. Maryland, 55
Jan. 29, 2023, 77-41 vs. Michigan, 36
Dec. 6, 2020, 99-66 vs. Drake, 33
Feb. 20, 2021, 94-62 at Maryland, 32
