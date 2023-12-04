The Gophers women's basketball team announced Monday that its Feb. 28 home game against Iowa is an official sellout at 14,625-seat Williams Arena.

The No. 4 Hawkeyes feature star Caitlin Clark and a team that is 8-1 after last season's trip to the NCAA championship game.

The Gophers are 7-1 coming off a double-overtime victory against Drake, led by sophomore Mara Braun, who scored 33 points in that game. Minnesota will get their first chance to face the Hawkeyes on Dec. 30 in Iowa City.

The Feb. 28 rematch will be the Gophers women's first advanced sellout since Nov. 9, 2018, when the team opened its season against New Hampshire before an announced 14,625 at Williams Arena.

The Gophers pointed fans toward SeatGeek, the "Official Fan to Fan Marketplace of Gopher Athletics" and noted that "students can use their Student Sport Pass for entry until capacity is reached in the student section."

The Gophers announced the game will be a "Maroon Out", with fans encouraged to wear all maroon. That's also Senior Night, the final regular season home game.