What happened Saturday in the Bahamas wasn't a surprise. The Gophers women's basketball team was facing the Connecticut Huskies in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The second-ranked UConn Huskies, a scoring machine led by defending player of the year Paige Bueckers.

The final: Connecticut 88, Minnesota 58.

The Gophers (3-2) competed well at times. After a shaky start that saw them down 20-5 early in the first quarter, the Gophers rallied to within a point midway through the second.

But, stung from start to finish by the backdoor cuts the Huskies execute so well, the Gophers couldn't contain UConn. Up 12 at halftime, the Huskies (2-0) opened the second half on a 16-0 run on the way to their second straight one-sided victory. The Huskies scored 48 points in the paint while outscoring the Gophers 41-23 in the second half.

Christyn Williams made 12 of 14 shots and scored 31 points for Connecticut. Evina Westbrook scored 16. Bueckers, the former Hopkins High School star, scored eight points with six rebounds and eight assists.

The Gophers were led by Sara Scalia, who hit five of eight three-pointers and scored 17 points. Deja Winters scored 13 off the bench. Kadi Sissoko scored 10.

The Huskies came out with a quick punch. UConn was up 10-0 with the game barely 2 minutes old. They led 12-0 with 7:12 left in the first quarter.

But the Gophers found their feet – and their range. Using the three-point shot, Minnesota finished the quarter on an 18-12 run to pull within 24-18. Winters hit three of four three-pointers for the Gophers, getting the team's first score. Scalia had one.

The Huskies scored the first bucket of the second quarter to increase their lead to 26-18. And then Scalia hit four straight three-pointers, scoring 12 straight Gophers points, as the Gophers used a 12-5 run to pull within 31-30 on Scalia's three with 4:54 left in the half.

But, using the back door cuts that were so effective, the Huskies finished the quarter on a 16-5 run to go up 47-35 at halftime. Then they put the game away early in the second.

The Gophers, who hit nine of 15 three-pointers in the first half, managed just two three-pointer in the second.