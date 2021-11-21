4 p.m. vs. Syracuse in the Bahamas • no TV, 96.7-FM

About the Orange: Syracuse (2-2), a 77-53 loser to South Florida on Saturday, is being coached by longtime assistant Vonn Read this season after former coach Quentin Hillsman resigned over the summer amid an investigation into accusations of bullying and inappropriate behavior; since 2018, 20 players transferred from the program, including 11 this past season. One of those transfers is the Gophers' Kadi Sissoko, who played 22 games as an Orange freshman in 2018-19 before joining Lindsay Whalen's program.