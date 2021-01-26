This is how you finish.

Monday at Penn State, after a rather disastrous third quarter, after falling behind by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, the Gophers women's basketball team roared to the finish line.

Down 65-55 just moments into the final quarter, the Gophers outscored the Nittany Lions 28-9 the rest of the way in a 85-76 victory that gave Minnesota (4-7 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten Conference) its first winning streak of the season.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 85, Penn State 76

Jasmine Powell scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and Sara Scalia had eight of her 21 in the fourth for the Gophers, who scored 10 second-chance points in the final 10 minutes while sealing the win.

Scalia had a career-high five three-pointers in the game, two in the fourth. Powell had eight assists and seven rebounds. On her birthday, Kadi Sissoko scored 15 points with eight rebounds.

Gadiva Hubbard scored 18 points, but appears to have twisted an ankle late in the game.

Penn State (4-7, 2-6) got a monster 22-point, 15-rebound performance from Johnasia Cash and a game-high 25 points from Makenna Marisa. Penn State was playing without Kelly Jekot, who is out for the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury.

