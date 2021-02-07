The Gophers women's hockey team left little doubt this weekend that it can compete with the Badgers, but this Minnesota group has yet to prove that it can finish the job and actually beat Wisconsin in regulation or overtime.

After the No. 1 Badgers won in overtime Friday, No. 2 Minnesota forced overtime again Saturday. But Minnesota couldn't complete the comeback for an official win as the two teams tied 2-2 at Ridder Arena. Minnesota, however, won the shootout period, so the Gophers get the extra point in the WCHA standings. Wisconsin finished the regular-season series vs. Gophers 3-0-1.

Next up, Minnesota will face Ohio State on Friday and Saturday at Ridder Arena. The Gophers and Buckeyes split their first series in late January.

Coming off Friday's overtime finish, Saturday's matchup gave early indications it would be another close one.

Throughout most of the first period, the Badgers and Gophers couldn't find a way to score. Strong defensive play and goaltending played key roles in that. Minnesota's best scoring chance might have come six minutes into the game with a 2-on-1. Gophers forward Taylor Heise decided to keep it and Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair stepped in front of the shot.

The tension and frustration between the two rivals flared throughout the opening frame, but no moment more so than one in the Wisconsin net. Freshman forward Abbey Murphy crashed into the Badgers' goal. After having her legs taken out, Blair shoved Murphy's head into the ice with her blocker.

Each players' efforts earned them roughing penalties.

Neither team scored during the ensuing 4-on-4 late in the first. Minnesota even began to outshoot Wisconsin late in the period with a 12-7 shot advantage heading into the first intermission. But as Wisconsin forward Sophie Shirley showed, it's not about quantity but quality.

Off a turnover in the Gophers' zone, Shirley scored the first goal of the game with 1:03 remaining in the first period.

In the second period, Minnesota looked like it would score next. About midway through the second frame, the Gophers peppered the Badgers with shot after shot. In a span of about two minutes, Minnesota had one shot hit the pipe, one go wide, two saved by Blair and five stopped by defensemen.

And not a single one went in.

Then, Wisconsin once again made the most of an opportunity. Three minutes later, Badgers forward Madi Wheeler scored off a rebound to put Wisconsin up 2-0 with 6:12 left in the second period.

Another prime opportunity presented itself for the Badgers when Daryl Watts had a one-on-one with Gophers goaltender Makayla Pahl during a 4-on-4. Pahl cleared the initial shot and the rebound attempt.

Then, Minnesota finally got its goal. Right before the end of the 4-on-4, Hill-Murray grad Abigail Boreen fired a puck to the top right corner. The goal, set up by a perfect pass from Minnetonka's Maggie Nicholson, brought the Gophers within 2-1 with 4:39 left in the second period.

As the Badgers looked like they might hold that lead through regulation, Gophers forward Grace Zumwinkle had other ideas. With 5:44 left in the third period, Zumwinkle scored off a deflection to tie the game at 2-2, which ultimately sent the game to overtime.

Neither team found a way to score in overtime, which ultimately sent the game to a shootout.