Getting contributions up and down the roster, the Gophers women's basketball team ended a two-game losing streak with a gritty 73-63 victory over Nebraska Wednesday at Williams Arena.

Minnesota (8-11 overall, 7-10 in the Big Ten) was playing without starting point guard Jasmine Powell, who was out with a sprained ankle. They played for much of the first three quarters without Kadi Sissoko, who battled foul trouble all night.

And yet, with Sissoko scoring eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Gophers finished the game 11-1. Fittingly, five different players scored in that run, which included the Gophers hitting five of six free throws down the stretch.

Gadiva Hubbard and Klarke Sconiers each scored 14 points. Sara Scalia scored 11 points with seven rebounds and eight assists. Nebraska (11-10, 9-9) was led by Sam Haiby's 22 points.