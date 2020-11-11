Incoming

Here’s a look at the University of Minnesota women’s basketball recruiting class, expected to sign national letters of intent Wednesday:

KATIE BOROWICZ, ROSEAU 5-6 • point guard

• This is a player who can both score and create. Borowicz averaged 31.1 points, six assists and six rebounds for Roseau. She also set a Minnesota state tournament record with 20 assists in a third-place game in 2018. … She was a member of the Class 2A all-state team last spring. … Ranked 98th in the nation by ESPN’s HoopGurlz in the 2021 class. … Also drew interest from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota State.

MAGGIE CZINANO, WATERTOWN-MAYER

5-11 • guard/forward

Maggie Czinano, Watertown-Mayer girls’ basketball, jr., 2019-20 ORG XMIT: MIN2002092214230470

• A Minnesota Class 2A all-state selection after her junior season, when she averaged 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for her 22-8 team last season. ... Czinano has played with the varsity since eighth grade and enters her senior season with 1,386 career points. ... Her ability to play multiple positions was a big selling point for the Gophers. … Among other schools interested was Wisconsin, where she made a visit.

ALANNA MICHEAUX, WAYNE (MICH.) MEMORIAL

6-2 • power forward

• A Division 1 all-state player in Michigan last season, Micheaux averaged 26.4 points and 13.5 rebounds. Her reported 40 or so Division 1 offers included ones from Purdue, Colorado and Georgia Tech. Strong, physical.

