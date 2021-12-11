Gophers at No. 13 Michigan, 3 p.m.

Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota lost at home to Nebraska 70-67 on Monday in its Big Ten opener, a game it played without starting point guard Jasmine Powell, who injured her right ankle in practice prepping for the game. She returned to practice this week and is probable for Sunday's game. F Kadi Sissoko is coming off a career-high 25 points, on 10-for-19 shooting, with six rebounds. G Sara Scalia, forced into the point guard role, hit four of seven threes, scored 20 points and had seven boards. Freshman F Alanna Micheaux has hit 12 of 15 shots her last two games.

Michigan update: The Wolverines are 9-1, including a 93-81 victory at Wisconsin on Thursday. It was easily the most points Michigan has allowed this season. The Wolverines' nine victories have come mainly against smaller schools, but Michigan did beat a ranked Oregon State team. The only loss came against ranked Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. F/C Naz Hillmon is third in the Big Ten in scoring (20.2), fifth in shooting (59.5%) and fifth in rebounding (8.6). G Leigha Brown (12.4) and F Emily Kiser (10.9) also average in double figures in scoring.