Gophers volleyball gameday

7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin, at Maturi Pavilion • BTN

Delayed top four showdown here

Gophers update: A combination of COVID issues and injuries forced the No. 4 Gophers (11-1) to postpone Thursday's match at top-ranked Wisconsin, but they expect to have enough players back to host the second match of a home-and-home series. The Gophers won twice against Illinois in their most recent matches, 3-2 and 3-0 on March 12 and 13. Though they were shorthanded at middle blocker against the Illini, redshirt senior Regan Pittman had 21 blocks in the series sweep; she ranks 13th nationally with 1.46 blocks per set. Senior Stephanie Samedy continues to lead the offense with a Big Ten-best 4.37 kills per set. The Gophers have lost their past two matches against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin update: It's been exactly one month since the No. 1 Badgers (10-0) last played. After a pair of victories at Michigan State, Wisconsin — which has lost only two sets all season — had its next seven matches postponed because of COVID concerns. The first four were called off when the Badgers paused team activities for two weeks, and the next three were postponed by opponents. Wisconsin leads the Big Ten in team hitting percentage (.351) and opponents' hitting percentage (.122) and is limiting opponents to a league-low 10.28 kills and 1.38 blocks per set. Senior Dana Rettke leads the Big Ten in blocks per set (1.66) and has a team-high 2.91 kills per set.

RACHEL BLOUNT