GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Marcus Carr, Gophers: The third team All-Big Ten guard scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-22 shooting.

 

BY THE NUMBERS

21 Points by Carr in the second half.

17 Points by Gabe Kalscheur.

14-5-4 Points, rebounds and assists for Austin’s own Both Gach in his Gophers debut.

staff reports