This may not be the bowl game of the Gophers dreams, but the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix provides them with a match-up against a Big 12 opponent and a warm weather destination.
Kickoff: 9:15 p.m. in Phoenix, Ariz.
TV: ESPN. Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 372, 375
Line: Gophers by 5. Over/under: 45
Play-by-play and in-game boxscore
Randy Johnson's game prediction
College football bowl game scoreboard
Point spreads, money lines, over/under
Star Tribune on Twitter: Randy Johnson | Star Tribune sports
Rosters: Gophers | West Virginia
Schedules, results: Gophers | West Virginia
Team stats: Gophers | West Virginia
More on the game
Thirteen moments that defined the Gophers' season
Gophers will see a familiar name at quarterback for West Virginia
Gophers, West Virginia prepare for Guaranteed Rate Bowl but keep watchful eye on virus
Gophers freshman cornerback Justin Walley is up for any challenge