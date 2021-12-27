Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Gophers vs. West Virginia, 9:15 p.m. (Central) Tuesday, Chase Field, Phoenix, ESPN, 100.3-FM. Line: Gophers by 4

The reward for the Gophers' 8-4 season was a trip to sunny Phoenix, and they'll finish the campaign by playing West Virginia (6-6) at Chase Field. Minnesota is making its third bowl trip in coach P.J. Fleck's five seasons with the Gophers and will try to extend the program's bowl win streak to five games.

THREE BIG STORY LINES

What will the offense look like?

With Mike Sanford Jr. gone and Matt Simon coordinating the offense for the bowl game, it'll be interesting to see how creative the Gophers offense becomes. Quarterback Tanner Morgan started looking like his old, productive self in late-season wins over Indiana and Wisconsin.

Putting the 'D' in dominant

The Gophers defense flexed its muscles in the regular-season finale vs. Wisconsin, limiting Badgers star running back Braelon Allen to 47 yards on 17 carries. Joe Rossi's group ranks fourth nationally in total yards allowed (284.8) and tied for ninth in scoring defense (18.4).

Sending out the senior blockers

Tuesday's game marks the end of an era for the Gophers group of blockers, which will see sixth-year senior linemen Conner Olson and Sam Schlueter, plus tight end Ko Kieft, play their final collegiate game. Also leaving for the NFL with eligibility remaining are linemen Daniel Faalele and Blaise Andries.

TWO KEY MATCHUPS

Chris Autman-Bell vs. West Virginia secondary

Autman-Bell, who'll return for a sixth season in 2022, will try to end 2021 with a strong bowl performance. His 35 receptions, 490 yards and six TDs lead the Gophers. West Virginia will counter with standout safeties Sean Mahone (77 tackles) and Alonzo Addae (59 tackles).

John Michael Schmitz vs. Zach Frazier

Though these centers won't square off against each other, they are among the better players at their position in the country. The Gophers' Schmitz, who's returning for a sixth season in 2022, was a second-team All-Big Ten selection, while the Mountaineers' Frazier earned second-team AFCA All-America honors.

ONE STAT THAT MATTERS

7: The Gophers have held seven consecutive opponents, and nine of the past 10, to fewer yards than their total offensive average, including five foes to more than 100 yards fewer than their average.

THE GOPHERS WILL WIN IF ...

They win the battle in the trenches, establishing the run early and providing time for Tanner Morgan to work the play-action game; they get an early lead and continue to dictate play, keeping West Virginia's offense of the field; and they avoid turnovers.

THE MOUNTAINEERS WILL WIN IF ...

They, not the Gophers, dictate the game's pace and keep Minnesota's offense on the sideline; they win the first-down battle on both offense and defense, forcing the Gophers into second-and-long situations; and they keep things close for standout kicker Casey Legg.

PREDICTION

Gophers 27, Mountaineers 16