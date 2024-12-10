Charges: Girl shot in face when 2 teens unleash barrage of gunfire outside Uptown apartment building

Two teenagers have been charged with unleashing a barrage of gunfire upon an Uptown street corner one summer’s night, with one bullet leaving a girl with facial and neck wounds.
She was among several people who were at a party that night in the nearby Revel Apartments.
Warrants have been issued in Hennepin County District Court for the arrests of Ralpheon Keonta Smith-Jones and Dequan Mathews-Jones, both of St. Paul, in connection with the shooting at the intersection of W. Lake Street and Fremont Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on July 19.
Both defendants were 17 at the time of the shooting and have been charged in juvenile court with first- and second-degree assault. The County Attorney Attorney’s Office has told the court it intends to have their cases moved to adult court, where a conviction would lead to a more severe sentence.
The shooting occurred on the southern border of the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police statistics show crime is mostly down this year in the neighborhood, with 11 fewer shootings than at this time last year. However, robberies have nearly doubled in the area.
According to the charging documents and police records:
Officers responded to the shooting outside Revel Apartments and saw a girl there, whose age was not listed, who had been hit by a bullet that entered her face and exited her neck.

More than two dozen discharged cartridge casings were recovered by police about a half-block from where the girl was wounded. Police later determined that they were fired from three guns.
More than two dozen discharged cartridge casings were recovered by police about a half-block from where the girl was wounded. Police later determined that they were fired from three guns.
Surveillance video showed four people get out of a car in a nearby alley, “and muzzle flashes can be seen coming from the extended arms of each of the four suspects,” the charges read.
Video from the area helped police identify the vehicle’s owner, and it was stopped by law enforcement on July 25 in St. Paul. Smith-Jones and Mathews-Jones were among four people in the vehicle. At Smith-Jones’ feet was a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun. Police analysis tied 14 of the gunshots at Lake and Fremont to that gun, which also had Smith-Jones’ DNA on it.
Analysis of cellphones belonging to Smith-Jones and Mathews-Jones, who is now 18 years old, puts them at the shooting scene.
Staff writer Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.
