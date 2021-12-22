From devastating injuries to remarkable breakthroughs, from a Rocky Mountain high to a Bowling Green low, and from the Hog loss to the Axe win, the Gophers' 2021 season has had its peaks and valleys. The season concludes Tuesday night against West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, where coach P.J. Fleck and his team will try to cap an 8-4 campaign with a victory over the Mountaineers (6-6).

A win would give Minnesota its fifth consecutive bowl triumph and would make Fleck 3-0 in the postseason in his five years in Dinkytown. The Gophers have navigated an often-bumpy road that led to a 6-3 Big Ten record and second-place finish in the West Division. Here are 13 key moments – 12 from games and one from training camp – that defined their season:

Aug. 12, training camp

During a practice at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Gophers' top wide receiver, Chris Autman-Bell, suffered a high ankle sprain while being tackled by linebacker James Gordon IV during a one-on-one drill. The injury cost Autman-Bell the first two games of the season and most of the upset loss to Bowling Green after he aggravated the injury on the first series of the game.

Sept. 2 vs. Ohio State

With the Gophers trailing the Buckeyes by 10 points late in the third quarter of an eventual 45-31 loss, Mohamed Ibrahim stretched for additional yardage but fell to the turf, his left Achilles' tendon torn. The reigning Big Ten running back of the year had rushed 30 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns, but his season was over, and his injury was the first of three season-enders suffered by Gophers backs (including Trey Potts, Bryce Williams).

Sept. 11 vs. Miami (Ohio)

In what would be a hang-on-for-life 31-26 win over the RedHawks, true freshman Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving introduced himself and his explosive speed to the Gophers faithful. With Minnesota's 21-3 lead down to 21-20 early in the fourth quarter, Irving initially mishandled the kickoff before returning it 41 yards to the Gophers 47, leading to a Gophers touchdown.

Sept. 18 at Colorado

With apologies to the Gophers defense, which held the Buffaloes to minus-19 rushing yards, this moment belonged to Minnesota's fans, who turned out in droves and made Boulder their personal playground all weekend long. Roughly one-third of the crowd of 47,482 at Folsom Field were Gophers boosters. Fans became so excited that a short railing collapsed under their pressure while they reached out to players exiting the field.

Sept. 25 vs. Bowling Green

The Gophers entered the game as 31-point favorites and left embarrassed, losing 14-10 to a Falcons team that would finish 4-8. The turning point came with 8:18 left in the second quarter. With the Gophers leading 3-0 and facing fourth-and-1 from their 29-yard line, Fleck decided to go for it. After all, the Gophers converted a fourth-and-1 from their 29 against Ohio State on Ibrahim's 56-yard run. The Falcons had other ideas and stuffed Potts for a 5-yard loss. Four plays later, Bowling Green scored a touchdown to take the lead for good. Fleck later admitted this was the worst game he has coached in his Gophers tenure.

Oct. 2 at Purdue

In a game in which Potts would be lost for the season, the Gophers held off Purdue 20-13. The biggest play was the first one of the third quarter, when Morgan hit Mike Brown-Stephens for a 54-yard gain to the Boilermakers 21. Two plays later, Potts scored to give Minnesota the lead for good at 17-13.

Oct. 16 vs. Nebraska

The Gophers took a 21-9 lead into the third quarter, but Morgan's two interceptions and a Gophers three-and-out helped the Huskers trim the lead to 21-16 and had them knocking on the door at Minnesota's 1, facing third-and-goal. They wouldn't score, as Mariano Sori-Marin and Jordan Howden combined to hold Taylor Martinez to no gain before Tyler Nubin stuffed Jaquez Yant on fourth down.

Oct. 23 vs. Maryland

Any drama in this 34-16 romp disappeared midway through the third quarter when the Terrapins, facing third-and-1 from their 34, saw Tayon Fleet-Davis stopped for no gain by Esezi Otomewo, and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw incomplete on fourth down. Minnesota cashed that in for a TD and 31-10 lead.

Oct. 30 at Northwestern

The Gophers winning streak reached four in a 41-14 romp punctuated by a powerful 24-yard TD run by converted linebacker Derek LeCaptain. "He's not a running back. He's a running 'backer,'' Sori-Marin joked.

Nov. 6 vs. Illinois

Entering the game, the Gophers sat alone atop the Big Ten West standings and were No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Three hours later, they lost 14-6 to a double-digit underdog. The key play came on Minnesota's first possession, when Illinois' Tarique Barnes intercepted a pass by Morgan. The Illini converted that into the only touchdown they would need.

Nov. 13 at Iowa

Had the Gophers won this game and all other results held, they would have been Big Ten West champions. Instead, Iowa kept hold of Floyd of Rosedale with a 27-22 triumph. Up 13-10 at halftime, the Gophers never saw the lead again after Iowa's Alex Padilla connected with Charlie Jones for a 72-yard TD pass and 17-13 Hawkeyes lead early in the third quarter.

Nov. 20 at Indiana

A workmanlike 35-14 Gophers win took flight in the second quarter, when Morgan hit tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 48-yard gain to the Hoosiers 4 on the way to a 14-7 lead.

Nov. 27 vs. Wisconsin

The Gophers defense strutted its stuff in this 23-13, Axe-securing victory by keeping the Badgers offense out of the end zone. The key moment came on the first series of the second half, when Gophers freshman cornerback Justin Walley won a 50/50 ball against Kendric Pryor, wrestled it away from the Wisconsin receiver and gave the Gophers the ball at the Badgers 28, setting up the go-ahead touchdown. In the end, the Gophers won Paul Bunyan's Axe for the second time in four years, with the game operations crew blaring the Badgers' signature song, "Jump Around," over the speakers after fans stormed the field.