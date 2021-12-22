Gophers running back Trey Potts, whose season ended on Oct. 2 at Purdue because of an undisclosed injury that led to him be hospitalized for six days, announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that he is making a "full recovery" and will accompany his team to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 in Phoenix.

Potts also hinted at his future by closing his statement with, "Lastly, see you in 2022."

The Gophers have not given specifics of Potts' injury, with coach P.J. Fleck deferring to the Potts family to provide updates if they choose.

"Over the last two months I've been going through a tough time in my life after suffering from a very serious injury mid-season that cut my season short," Potts wrote in the statement. "With that being said, I am blessed and fortunate to be healthy and making a full recovery. I'd like to sincerely thank the amazing doctors and nurses in Indiana and Minnesota that cared for me.

"To Coach Fleck and Heather [Fleck], Dr. Jewison, the athletic trainers, coaches and the U of M administration, thank you for this total support through this time. To my family, friends and teammates, thank you for the endless love and support sent my way. To all the Gopher fans I would like to thank you for all your kind words and support.

"With not being able to attend some games this year, I am happy to announce I will be at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with my team.

"Lastly, see you in 2022."

Potts, a redshirt sophomore, took over as the Gophers' starting running back after Mohamed Ibrahim was lost for the season because of a torn Achilles' tendon in the opener against Ohio State. In five games, Potts rushed 112 times for 552 yards and team-high six touchdowns.

In Minnesota's 20-13 victory at Purdue, Potts left the game late in the fourth quarter and was immediately observed and treated by the team's medical staff on the sideline before being taken by ambulance to a West Lafayette, Ind., hospital for further observation. Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle, head football athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison remained in Indiana overnight with Potts.

Potts was transferred to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and remained there until Oct. 8 before returning to Minnesota. He later went back to his hometown of Williamsport, Pa. Last week during his news conference after the early signing period began, Fleck said Potts had returned to campus and is "doing great."