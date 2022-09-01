Here's everything you'll need to get ready for and follow Minnesota's game at Wisconsin. The winner gets Paul Bunyan's Axe, as well as a probable upgrade for a bowl game.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. TV: ESPN Radio: 100.3 FM and Sirius/XM Ch. 201, 390
Schedules, results: Gophers (find other teams with the dropdown menu)
In-game statistics and box score
Team stats, individual leaders and betting line
Star Tribune on Twitter: Randy Johnson | Chip Scoggins
Randy Johnson's game prediction
College football scores and schedule
