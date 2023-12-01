OMAHA — A fair question ahead of the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament was which Gophers team would show up?

For the bulk of Friday afternoon, it was the team no one wants to play.

Minnesota defeated Utah State, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 using relentless service pressure to rattle the Aggies and, just as importantly, displayed one of their better passing games of the season in a win that sends notice to their region.

When the Gophers have played their best this season, they have combined their offensive talent with aggressive, effortful defense — that's exactly what happened Friday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

It was fitting that senior transfer Lydia Grote, appearing in her first NCAA tournament match, showcased that balance. She finished with a team-high 10 kills to go along with two aces and five blocks — springing around the court on the attack and teaming with middle blockers Arica Davis (six blocks) and Phoeboe Awoleye (six blocks) to slow Utah State's offense.

Taylor Landfair was tactical on the attack, varying depth and angles to reach seven kills, but just as importantly she was clutch on the serve, tallying three aces.

Melani Shaffmaster flowed through the middle of the court with 19 assists, found gaps to dump the ball for four kills and added eight digs.

Chattering in the middle of the team was Kylie Murr, the Ohio State grad transfer said she couldn't wait for this match and it showed. Her 17 digs came in every variety, diving in from the back court or lunging with one outstretched arm to keep a ball alive.

The tone was set early, Utah State was the best serving team in the Mountain West and early in the season that was an area of weakness for the Gophers, but they showed their growth and what makes them so dangerous.

In the first set, Minnesota tallied five aces — Grote and Landfair pacing long service runs — while committing just one reception error when Murr misjudged a ball with the Gophers leading 24-17. They would win the set on the next point.

The second took that energy and added a much more effective offense. The Gophers hit .111 in the first set and .391 in the second as they raced out to an 8-2 lead and never looked back.

Still the Aggies refused to go away. The third set brought a level of tension the Gophers hadn't had to contend with up to that point. Utah State came out firing — taking their first lead of the match at 2-1 and starting a tense back-and-forth. The Aggies led 22-17 when Minnesota rallied with Davis swarming the net, grabbing three blocks — including the game winner alongside Shaffmaster.

The Gophers await the winner of the night's second match between host Creighton and Colgate. If it's Creighton, the Gophers will fight for a chance at the Sweet 16 against a familiar opponent with some extra motivation.

In September, the Bluejays defeated the Gophers in five sets at Maturi Pavilion setting the course for their season. Creighton finished 27-4 overall, tied for the Big East title, defeated seven teams in the NCAA tournament and haven't lost since Oct. 6.

They earned the right to host the regional at their intimate home venue cloaked in navy blue. It will be sold-out when the Gophers get a shot to show how they've changed.