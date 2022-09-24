Gophers volleyball Big Ten home opener vs. Wisconsin at Maturi Pavilion

7 p.m. Sunday• Big Ten Network, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The No. 8 Gophers (5-4) dropped their Big Ten opener Friday night in three sets at Purdue. It was the first time they fell on the road to the Boilermakers since 2015. Junior Taylor Landfair had a team-best 17 kills, but the team hit just .198 in West Lafayette. Hugh McCutcheon's hoping to avoid his first ever 0-2 start in league play.

Wisconsin update: The No. 6 Badgers (7-2) opened the conference season with a three-set victory against Northwestern at home on Friday. The defending national champions have two losses this season to nationally ranked opponents (Florida and Baylor).