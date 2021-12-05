STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Gophers men's basketball team will attempt to stay undefeated Sunday afternoon without its top bench scorer Sean Sutherlin, who is out against Mississippi State.

Sutherlin, who averages 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 19 minutes, is day-to-day with a knee injury suffered in practice. Senior forward Danny Ogele is also out with a non-covid illness, according to the Gophers.

The 6-5 senior guard and New Hampshire transfer had three straight double-figure scoring games last month. Sutherlin, a former Irondale standout, has been one of the most impactful transfers during the 6-0 start under first-year coach Ben Johnson.

Sutherlin led the Gophers with 19 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and seven rebounds in the Nov. 19 win against Purdue Fort Wayne. The New Brighton, Minn., native scored the most points (44) combined in consecutive games off the bench since former Gophers guard Isaiah Washington during the 2017-18 season.

Senior forward Charlie Daniels is the only other Gophers reserve averaging double figures in minutes (11.2), but he struggled recently with more fouls (9) than points and rebounds combined (8) in his last three games.

Ogele, a rarely-used reserve and Division II transfer, averaged just 5.0 minutes in three games this season.

This could give Johnson the opportunity to play freshmen Treyton Thompson and Abdoulaye Thiam more off the bench. Thompson, a 6-11 center, is the U's tallest player, which might be needed against Mississippi State's talented frontline.