Rashod Bateman, a star receiver for the Gophers, has opted out for this season because of the pandemic and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, according to his social media accounts.

"I am now making the hardest decision that I have ever had to make in my life," Bateman said in the video.

Bateman was named the Big Ten's top receiver and a third-team All-America last season as a sophomore with 1,219 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Besides Bateman, the Gophers will also be without wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who graduated and was drafted in the fifth round this year by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"This morning, Rashod informed the team that he and his family made the decision to forgo his remaining eligibility and focus on training for the 2021 NFL Draft," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck wrote on Twitter.

"Rashod played a pivotal role in helping mold the University of Minnesota into an elite Big Ten program," Fleck added. He was a joy to coach and has developed into an NFL caliber of player. We could not be more proud of Rashod's historic and All-American career at Minnesota.

Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman

"My job as a college football coach is to teach, educate and help our players live our their dreams. We will certainly miss him. Our program will always support a teammate who makes a decision that he feels is best for him and his family. I love Rashod and will always be there for him."

This is a breaking news story. Check back to Star Tribune for more details.