Chloe Evans homered and drove in four runs, Natalie DenHartog hit her 15th home run of the season and the Gophers softball team had seven two-out RBI in a 10-2 victory at Iowa on Sunday.

Ellee Jensen scored three runs for the Gophers (18-15-1, 5-4 Big Ten), who had seven extra-base hits vs. the Hawkeyes (18-18, 1-8).

Emily Leavitt and Autumn Pease combined to limit the Hawkeyes to four hits in a six-inning victory.

U baseball takes finale

Brady Counsell hit a two-out triple in the eighth inning and scored on a passed ball, and the Gophers baseball team beat Maryland 4-3 at Siebert Field.

Aidan Maldonado pitched six innings for the Gophers (9-20, 1-5 Big Ten), giving up one run while striking out five, but after he departed, the Terrapins (25-6, 4-2) tied the score with two runs in the seventh inning.

McDonald gets No. 600

St. Olaf baseball coach Matt McDonald earned his 600th victory Saturday. He is in his 28th season as Oles coach.

McDonald became coach in 1995, when he was promoted from assistant to replace Jim Dimick, who retired after 27 years on the job.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.

• The Gophers women's golf team finished in a tie for sixth at the Indiana Invitational, 40 strokes behind winner Michigan. … The Gophers men's golf team finished in a tie for seventh at the Boilermaker Invitational in West Lafayette, Ind.­

• Eli King of Caledonia was named recipient of the McDonald Award, presented by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association to the outstanding senior player of the year. The 6-3 guard will play at Iowa State this fall.