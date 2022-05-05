Emily Leavitt was the winning pitcher in both games as the Gophers softball team swept a Big Ten Conference doubleheader from Wisconsin at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on Wednesday.
In the first game, pinch-hitter Delanie Cox's double with one out in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Gophers to a 1-0 victory. Autumn Pease struck out 10 in four scoreless innings and Leavitt struck out six in the final three innings.
In the second game, Leavitt struck out 10 to lead the Gophers to a 4-2 victory. Megan Dray hit a solo home run and MacKenzie Denson had two RBI for the Gophers (24-22-1, 9-11 Big Ten).
JOEL RIPPEL
Former Gopher Odegard dies
Dean Odegard, an offensive lineman on the Gophers' 1960 national championship team, died on Sunday. Odegard, of St. Paul, was 84.
Odegard played at St. Paul Monroe High School before lettering for the Gophers from 1958-60. After college, Odegard was a longtime employee for the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department.
A service will be held for Odegard in Rochester on Monday.
JOEL RIPPEL
Etc.
- Gophers redshirt sophomore Kostas Zaltos was named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week for his hammer throw performances at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. Zaltos tossed a personal best of 236 feet in his final attempt.
- Freshman Nyalaam Jok broke the Gophers women's record in the high jump at the St. Thomas Tommie Twilight meet on Wednesday at O'Shaughnessy Stadium. Jok, from Annandale, Minn. posted three personal-best jumps to reach the mark of 6-feet, 1 ¼ inches, to break Taylor Wiebke's school record of 6-0 ¾ set in 2017. Jok's effort is tied for the best in the Big Ten this season and is good enough for seventh in the nation this year.