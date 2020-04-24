Gophers softball coach Jamie Trachsel is leaving to become the new head coach at Ole Miss, two sources confirmed to the Star Tribune on Thursday night.

Trachsel, a Duluth native, led the Gophers to their first Women’s College World Series appearance in 2019.

Multiple news outlets in Mississippi reported that Trachsel would replace interim Ole Miss coach Ruben Felix. Felix became the coach in December after Mike Smith resigned. The Rebels were 12-13 this season.

Trachsel has a 102-40-1 record as the Gophers coach. She previously coached at North Dakota State and Iowa State.

The Gophers were 15-9-1 when this season was called off on March 20. In 2019, Trachsel coached the Gophers to a 46-14 record and a berth in the College World Series.