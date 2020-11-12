 

 

The Gophers men’s hockey team on Wednesday received national letters of intent from three high-scoring forwards: Chaz Lucius, Tristan Broz and Rhett Pitlick.

Lucius, a Grant, Minn., native, plays for USA Hockey’s National Team development program in Plymouth, Mich. The 6-0, 172-pound 17-year-old had 31 goals and 19 assists in 46 games for the U.S. Under-17 team in 2019-20 and is playing for the U.S. Under-18 team this season. In 2018-19, he had 39 goals and 23 assists in 13 games for Gentry Academy’s Under-15 AAA team. Lucius’ younger brother, Cruz, 16, plays for the U.S. Under-17 team and has verbally committed to the Gophers.

Chaz Lucius is eligible for the 2021 NHL draft and received an “A’’ rating, indicative of a first-round pick from NHL Central Scouting in its preliminary players to watch list.

Broz, a Bloomington native, is a former Blake standout who amassed 49 goals and 56 assists in 50 games for the Bears during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The 5-11, 172-pounder had 14 goals and 21 assists in 48 games for the Fargo Force of the USHL in 2019-20 and is playing for the Force this season.

Broz, 18, is eligible for the 2021 NHL draft and received a “B’’ rating from NHL Central Scouting, indicative of a second- or third-round draft pick, in the watch list.

Pitlick, 19, is a former standout at Chaska High School, where he collected 48 goals and 59 assists in 48 games over the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He had 17 goals and 25 assists between the Omaha Lancers and Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL in 2019-20 and is playing for the Lumberjacks this season.

Pitlick is a 2019 fifth-round draft pick by the Montreal Canadiens. His brother, Rem, is a former Gopher who spent the 2019-20 season with Milwaukee of the AHL, and his father, Lance, is a former Gopher who played eight years in the NHL.

Gophers women sign Vetter

The Gophers women’s hockey team signed Skylar Vetter to a national letter of intent. Vetter, who played 20 games for the Lakeville North boys’ team in 2019-20, led the United States to the gold medal in the Under-18 Women’s World Championship in January. She made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 2-1 victory over Russia in the gold medal game.

Older Post

Six Gophers men's games in first portion of season will be on BTN

Newer Post

As college hockey returns, virus will be a constant foe